Smart Ticketing Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.93 % During 2016 to 2022

PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The smart ticketing market is expected to be worth USD 10.22 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2016 and 2022 driven by affordable access to smart transit systems and emerging applications in travel and tourism industry while E-kiosk is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Browse 70 tables and 70 figures, 11 Company profiles spread across 159 pages available http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/813166-smart-ticketing-market-by-product-ticket-machine-e-ticket-e-kiosk-component-software-and-hardware-system-smart-card-open-payment-system-and-near-field-communication-application-and-geography-global-f-st-to-2022.html .

Seamless implementations of smart ticketing systems across the public transportation network require an open architecture which can depict a perceptible amount of compatibility with the various hardware and software components of smart ticketing system. However, requirement of centralized framework of smart ticketing system and large amount of funds can be the factors hindering growth of the market.

E-kiosk is an embedded system equipped with the technologies assisting self-services at numerous transit points of airlines and railways and metros. On account of this feature, it can reduce the pressure on manual operations during peak hours. The implementation of e-kiosks is expected to empower the digital framework. Therefore, the adoption of e-kiosks is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to its seamless self-assistance feature.

The key players in the smart ticketing market profiled in this report such as HID (U.S.), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors (U.S.), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.), Inside Secure (France), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Confidex Ltd. (Finland), Cubic Corporation (U.S.), ASK (France) and Oberthur Technologies (France). Order a copy of Smart Ticketing Market by Product (Ticket Machine, E-Ticket, E-Kiosk), Component (Software and Hardware), System (Smart Card, Open Payment System, and Near-Field Communication), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022 research report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=820897 .

Various APAC countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Japan are circulating favorable regulations and providing funds to strengthen the deployment of smart transit systems across the region. For instance, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) (India) launched "Go Mumbai" smartcard, while Singapore selected Gem alto (Netherlands) to implement mobile NFC ticketing solution in its entire public transport network. Thus, the governments of APAC countries are supporting the implementation of smart transit system consistently, and the adoption is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Smart Railways Market by Solution (Passenger Information, Freight Information, Rail Communication, Advanced Security Monitoring, Rail Analytics), Component, Service (Professional, Managed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Smart Hospitality Market by Software (Hotel Operation Management System, Hotel Building Automation System), Service (Professional, Managed), Hotel Type (Business, Heritage & Boutique, Resorts & Spas), Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Smart Lighting Market by Product Type (Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, and Lighting Controls), Light Source (Fluorescent, LED, HID), Communication Technology (Wired, and Wireless), Software & Service, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

Explore more reports on semiconductor and electronics market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml