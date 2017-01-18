According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global microbrewery equipment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Microbrewery Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market size of microbrewery equipment is expected to reach USD 15.61 billion by 2021, with the Americas responsible for generating the maximum revenue in the market. The growth in the Americas is due to the rising popularity of craft beer, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes, especially in South American countries.

The growing prominence of craft beers augurs well for the microbrewery equipment in the Americas with craft breweries introducing new and interesting products to cater to the younger consumer segment and increase their presence in the market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of microbrewery equipment by cafes, restaurants, and pubs to sell craft beer will enhance the market revenue.

Based on equipment type, the report categorizes the global microbrewery equipment market into the following segments:

Fermentation systems

Mashing systems

Cooling systems

Filtering systems

Others

The top three revenue-generating equipment segments in the global microbrewery equipment market are discussed below:

Fermentation systems

Fermentation systems are used to brew beer, where unprocessed and boiled beer is first brought to normal temperature, and then yeast is then added to begin the fermentation process. The fermentation process takes the longest time in the production of beer.

"The fermentation systems segment is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of more than 17%. The brewing supplies required for fermentation are water, malt, hops, and yeast. Since fermentation takes considerable time, breweries often buy multiple fermentation systems to process higher quantities of beer," says Ujjwal Doshi, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for media and entertainment research.

Mashing systems

Mashing systems play an important role in imparting desirable qualities like color, flavor, and sugar to the content, which is later transformed into alcohol with the help of yeast. The mashing systems mash the brewing supplies together and then store it to allow the flavors to reach the desirable stage. The most important stage of this process is the addition of hops, which is responsible for bringing forth the characteristic bitterness and aroma to the craft beer.

Cooling systems

"Cooling systems are mainly used to bring down the temperature of boiled unprocessed beer obtained after the fermentation process. Cooling systems use ice liquid tanks, refrigeration systems, and heat exchangers to bring down the temperature of the beer without deteriorating its quality," says Ujjwal.

For the fermentation of lagers, the fermentation temperature is between 40°F and 50°F. Ales require slightly higher temperatures ranging between 55°F and 70°F. All types of alcohols require different cooling systems. These systems are essential in the overall brewing process and are widely adopted in breweries.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

American Beer Equipment

BrauKon

Portland Kettle Works

Specific Mechanical Systems

