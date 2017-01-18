Supplier Enablement of Cards Report 2016: Fundamentals Remain Key, but Issuers Must Consider Alternative Approaches to Advance Virtual Card Use by Suppliers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Supplier Enablement of Cards in B2B E-Payments Requires Persistence, Data, and Technology" report to their offering.

Historical difficulties in gaining mass-scale adoption of commercial cards for use in corporate payables have been rooted in friction around pricing and technical requirements for acceptance. Issuers, buyers, and financial technology firms (fintechs) are now approaching this challenge from several angles, using the rising popularity of virtual card accounts as the catalyst for achieving the long-sought broad acceptance of card-based payments among suppliers.



The commercial card industry is an integral and growing portion of the broader business-to-business (B2B) payments landscape. The author estimates that the overall noncash value transfer between U.S. businesses within the B2B payments ecosystem was close to $24 trillion during 2015. This includes payments by check, ACH, cards, and wires.



In a new research report, Supplier Enablement of Cards in B2B E-Payments Requires Persistence, Data and Technology, the author discusses supplier enablement, recommending fundamental approaches for success, suggesting tools to enhance suppliers' recognition of the value proposition of B2B e-payments, and reviewing innovative business/technology trends that will have an impact on the industry.



Highlights of the report include:



- A step-by-step approach for fundamental success

- A discussion of the opportunities around driving revenue through scale versus interchange and rebates

- Methods to overcome the continuing greatest single hurdle, suppliers' resistance to pricing

- A detailed review of the value proposition for suppliers

- A review of next-generation technology driving new business approaches that allow for flexible pricing and ease of card payments



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. The Acceptance Challenge

A Glass Ceiling?

Industry and Issuer Choices



4. Paths to Supplier Enablement

Fundamentals

Spend Analysis

Supplier Matching

Targeting

Supplier Campaigns

Acceptance

Ongoing Management



5. Value Proposition for Suppliers

Overcoming Initial Objections

Pricing



6. Additional Value Drivers

Working Capital Management

Explaining the Product

Reduced Processing Cost

Fewer Disputes and Chargebacks



7. New Models and Technology

Digitizing Payables

Aggregating, Integrating

The B2B Directory



8. Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



- AOC

- Boost Payment Solutions

- Bora Payment Systems

- Comdata

- Invapay Payment Solutions

- Ixaris Technologies

- MasterCard

- PayPal

- Stripe

- Visa



