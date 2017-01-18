North America's Top 7 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers Annual Strategy Guide 2017: Analysis of Key Technology Trends Shaping the Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Annual Strategy Guide - 2017 - North America's Top 7 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile to their offering.

Report Excerpts:

JLTV Platform & Program at the Core of Oshkosh's Medium to Long term Growth Plans for its Defense Business

Analysis of General Dynamics Strategy of leveraging its Family of Vehicle Platforms across Markets & Regions Effectively

Retaining & Preserving Existing Positions over Current Programs with Platform Upgrades & Aggressive Pursuit of New Defense Programs in the U.S. Market part of BAE Systems' underlying Strategy of Continuing to Drive Value from Existing Platforms & Services and to Drive Growth over Medium to Long Term

Lockheed Martin Looking to Make Significant Inroads into the U.K. Armored Vehicles Market

Analysis of Key Technology Trends Shaping the Industry in the domains of Mobility, Protection & Firepower

The 2017 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being formulated, developed and pursued by the North America's Top 7 Armored Vehicles manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry gears up for a complex, challenging & rapidly evolving macroeconomic & geopolitical environment.



The report is unique with reference to its core focus on and deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs. The biggest of the environmental uncertainties going forward into 2017 emanates from the change of political leadership in the U.S. with the advent of Republicans led by Trump & his extreme foreign policy stances which have already sent further jitters to most European and



Asian nations regarding the likely further evolution of traditional world order already stirred up by the Russian resurgence, Chinese military build-up, Political Instability in the Middle East and continued North Korean nuclear antics. The U.S. based defense industrial base, however, seems buoyed by the return of Republicans with the likely pursuit of expansionary defense budgetary spending policies.

Key Topics Covered:



1.Business Structure & Snapshot

2. Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each CompanyStrategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM

3. Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 7 Industry OEMs

4. Strategic Business Outlook for 2017 - For each Armored Vehicle Manufacturer

5. Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics as well as Impact

6. Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends and their Potential Impact

7. Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

8. Snapshot & Overview of Key, Upcoming Armored Vehicle Programs across North America

9. Strategic Market Outlook - Armored Vehicles - 2016- 2025

