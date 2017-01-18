Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Growth of 5.41%, 2017-2021 With GlaxoSmithKline, Helsinn, Heron Therapeutics, Merck & Tesaro Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global CINV drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of CINV drugs.
The high unmet medical need in the market has driven the R&D activities of existing as well as new vendors. Helsinn is one of the leading companies that has a strong pipeline of CINV drugs with two drug candidates in Phase III and Phase I stages. Helsinn has collaborated with Taiho Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of netupitant IV in Japan. Heron Therapeutics is developing HTX-019, currently in Phase I stage, for the prevention and treatment of CINV.
Further, the report states that patent expiries result in the loss of market exclusivity of a drug, which will result in a rapid decline in its sales. This will further lead to the market entry of cost-effective generic versions that have a similar efficacy and safety profile as the branded therapy.
Key Vendors:
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Helsinn
- Heron Therapeutics
- Merck
- Tesaro
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Acacia Pharma
- Aphios
- Baxter Healthcare
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Eisai
- Especificos Stendhal
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings
- Midatech Pharma
- Mundipharma
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Disease overview
Part 06: Pipeline analysis
Part 07: Market landscape
Part 08: Market segmentation by therapy
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Key vendor analysis
Part 17: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5flwg3/global
