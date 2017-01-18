Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Growth of 5.41%, 2017-2021 With GlaxoSmithKline, Helsinn, Heron Therapeutics, Merck & Tesaro Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global CINV drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of CINV drugs.

According to the report, the high unmet medical need in the market has driven the R&D activities of existing as well as new vendors. Helsinn is one of the leading companies that has a strong pipeline of CINV drugs with two drug candidates in Phase III and Phase I stages. Helsinn has collaborated with Taiho Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of netupitant IV in Japan. Heron Therapeutics is developing HTX-019, currently in Phase I stage, for the prevention and treatment of CINV. In addition, new vendors such as Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories and Acacia Pharma are aggressively advancing their pipeline to launch new drugs during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that patent expiries result in the loss of market exclusivity of a drug, which will result in a rapid decline in its sales. This will further lead to the market entry of cost-effective generic versions that have a similar efficacy and safety profile as the branded therapy.

Key Vendors:

GlaxoSmithKline

Helsinn

Heron Therapeutics

Merck

Tesaro

Other Prominent Vendors:

Acacia Pharma

Aphios

Baxter Healthcare

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eisai

Especificos Stendhal

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings

Midatech Pharma

Mundipharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Disease overview

Part 06: Pipeline analysis

Part 07: Market landscape

Part 08: Market segmentation by therapy

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

