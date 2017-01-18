sprite-preloader
DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 9

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

18 January 2017

Further to the Transaction in Own Shares announcement released on 9 January 2017, please be advised that the Company holds 1,044,715 of its ordinary shares in treasury and not 1,049,215 as previously advised. All other details remain unchanged.

Enquiries:

Company website:www.dwcatalystltd.com

Peregrine Communications
Alan O'Sullivan/ Darius Athill
Tel: +44 (0) 203 178 6872 / +44 (0) 203 040 0874

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Rebecca Booth
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189
RB235@ntrs.com

DW Partners
Doug Frisina
Tel: +1 212 751 5878
Doug.Frisina@dwpartners.com


