Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Head and Neck Cancer epidemiology, Head and Neck Cancer diagnosed patients, and Head and Neck Cancer treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Head and Neck Cancer derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Head and Neck Cancer, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Head and Neck Cancer market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Head and Neck Cancer prevalence, Head and Neck Cancer diagnosis rate, and Head and Neck Cancer treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Head and Neck Cancer Patient Flow

Head and Neck Cancer Prevalence

Head and Neck Cancer Diagnosed Patients

Head and Neck Cancer Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Head and Neck Cancer: Disease Definition

2. Head and Neck Cancer Patient Flow in Europe

3. Head and Neck Cancer Patient Flow in Germany

4. Head and Neck Cancer Patient Flow in France

5. Head and Neck Cancer Patient Flow in Spain

6. Head and Neck Cancer Patient Flow in Italy

7. Head and Neck Cancer Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tbqg5n/europe_head_and

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005996/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Oncology Drugs