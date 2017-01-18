The global mobile communication antenna marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global mobile communication antenna marketfor 2017-2021. By product type, this market is segmented into smart antenna, laser direct structuring (LDS), and base transceiver station (BTS).

The market size of mobile communication antenna is expected to reach USD 47.46 billion by 2021, driven by increasing demand for network capacity to access connected services and increased number of mobile computing devices and their data traffic.

There are increasing broadband requirements with an increase in the need for the integration of all connected devices in a seamless fashion. Internet connectivity is a major factor encouraging the large-scale adoption of the internet of things (IoT) devices. Telecom infrastructure companies have developed a concept that uses adaptive antenna arrays to meet increasing demand for network capacity, thus driving the market.

Technavio's research study segments the global mobile communication antenna market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Americas: largest mobile communication antenna market segment

"Nearly 80% of the enterprises in the US have been using connected products and services with the support of cloud platforms and data analytics to improve their business efficiency. The development of agile network infrastructure is helping to manage the increasing data traffic," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for IT hardware research.

The mobile network operators in North America are seeking for better, faster, and more cost-effective ways to upgrade and maintain their mobile backhaul networks. Additionally, factors such as increased penetration of internet-enabled devices, growth in mobile data traffic, and availability of faster Internet connections are expected to drive the market growth in the Americas.

APAC: availability of low-cost Internet-enabled devices driving market segment

The number of internet users from the world's most populous countries like India and China is growing significantly. The region also witnesses the release of some of the most affordable Internet-enabled devices, which is creating a tremendous demand for additional broadband.

Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, are investing heavily in the development of information and communications technology (ICT) to help develop intelligent transportation systems, smart grid technologies, smart buildings, and smart water management systems. These systems will significantly push the mobile antenna market forward.

EMEA: fastest growing mobile communication antenna market segment

"EMEA is the fastest growing regional segment of the mobile communication antenna market, showcasing a CAGR of almost 13%. Most of this growth is driven by the development of smart cities in Nordic regions like Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland," says Abhishek.

The mass deployment of advanced long-term evolution (LTE) networks will create additional demand for connectivity in the European Union (EU). Additionally, some of the African governments have introduced reforms to enforce smart monitoring of electricity and water meters, driving the use of 5G communications in the energy and utility sectors. Saudi Arabia is not far behind and is likely to invest in various smart city projects.

The top vendors in the global mobile communication antenna market highlighted in the report are:

Comba Telecom

Kathrein-Werke

Laird

Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC)

