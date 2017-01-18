Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Gout Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Gout epidemiology, Gout diagnosed patients, and Gout treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Gout derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Gout, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Gout market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Gout prevalence, Gout diagnosis rate, and Gout treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Gout Patient Flow

Gout Prevalence

Gout Diagnosed Patients

Gout Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Gout: Disease Definition

2. Gout Patient Flow in Europe

3. Gout Patient Flow in Germany

4. Gout Patient Flow in France

5. Gout Patient Flow in Spain

6. Gout Patient Flow in Italy

7. Gout Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bdqvgt/europe_gout

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005999/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs