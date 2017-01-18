Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Glaucoma epidemiology, Glaucoma diagnosed patients, and Glaucoma treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Glaucoma derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Glaucoma, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Glaucoma market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Glaucoma prevalence, Glaucoma diagnosis rate, and Glaucoma treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Glaucoma Patient Flow

Glaucoma Prevalence

Glaucoma Diagnosed Patients

Glaucoma Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Glaucoma: Disease Definition

2. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Europe

3. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Germany

4. Glaucoma Patient Flow in France

5. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Spain

6. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Italy

7. Glaucoma Patient Flow in UK

