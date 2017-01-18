Self-Compacting Concrete Market Worth 15.18 Billion USD by 2026

PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Self-Compacting Concrete Marketby Type (Powder, Viscosity, Combination), Application (Drilled Shafts, Columns, Metal Decking, Concrete Frames), End User (Oil & Gas Construction, Infrastructure, Building & Construction), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is estimated to be USD 8.74 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 15.18 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2016 and 2026.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 113 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through172 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Self-Compacting Concrete Market "



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/self-compacting-concrete-market-226178048.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global Self-Compacting Concrete Market.

Based on type of design mix, the combination type segment is the fastest-growing segment of the global Self-Compacting Concrete Market

Among all types of design mix, the combination type self-compacting concrete accounted for the second-largest share of the global Self-Compacting Concrete Market in 2015. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026, owing to the increasing demand for combination type SCC as it effectively balances moisture fluctuations during the manufacturing process of concrete blocks.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=226178048

The concrete frames segment is the largest application segment of the global Self-Compacting Concrete Market

The concrete frames application segment accounted for the largest share of the global Self-Compacting Concrete Market in 2015. The introduction of self-compacting concrete has been regarded as one of the most important advancements in the concrete technology. This non-segregating concrete can flow under its own weight, spread into places, fill formworks, and encapsulate reinforcements without any mechanical consolidation. Based on its exceptional flowing properties, SCC is implemented in complex concrete frames, which, in turn, led to the high demand for self-compacting concrete.

Asia-Pacific is the largest regional segment of the global Self-Compacting Concrete Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid economic and infrastructural growth. Increasing investments in the construction sector in China and the growing inflow of foreign investment in India are factors contributing to the growth of the Self-Compacting Concrete Market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand offer huge growth opportunities to manufacturers of cement and concrete.

Key players in the global Self-Compacting Concrete Market include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), LafargeHolcim Limited (Switzerland), Tarmac (U.S.), Sika Group (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and ACC Limited (India), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Type (SNF, SMF, MLF, PD and Others), by Application (Ready-Mix, Precast, Shotcrete, High Performance, Self-Compacting, and Others), and by Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concrete-superplasticizers-market-1321.html

Concrete Admixtures Market by Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating Agents, Air-Entraining Agents, Retarding Agents, Waterproofing Agents, & Others), & by Application (Residential, Non-Residential, & Infrastructure) - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concrete-admixtures-additives-market-768.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets