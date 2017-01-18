Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor epidemiology, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor diagnosed patients, and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor prevalence, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor diagnosis rate, and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Flow

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Prevalence

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Diagnosed Patients

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor: Disease Definition

2. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Flow in Europe

3. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Flow in Germany

4. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Flow in France

5. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Flow in Spain

6. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Flow in Italy

7. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Flow in UK

