TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call: Date: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 8248 914#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, acquiring, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 20.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit www.dreamofficereit.ca.

