SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Sensiba San Filippo Financial Advisers, LLC (SSFFA), a Northern California-based financial planning and wealth management consulting firm, is pleased to announce newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Jason Tripp. Tripp will be joined by SSFFA Founder, Steve San Filippo, who will serve as an Investment Adviser for the firm.

Founding Partners of Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), Steve San Filippo and Jerry Krause, established the investment advisory firm in 2003, after which both Partners remained primarily behind the scenes in operational and management positions. Steve San Filippo has now stepped forward into a more active role as the firm's Investment Adviser. Jason Tripp, who is joining the firm after spending sixteen years as a Chief Compliance Officer at Bay Area banking investment firms, will become the Chief Compliance Officer. SSFFA will continue to serve the wealth management needs of its existing clients while strengthening its affiliation with SSF.

"This is an incredible step for SSFFA," said Steve San Filippo, Founding Partner of Sensiba San Filippo, LLP and Investment Adviser for Sensiba San Filippo Financial Advisers. "Our goal has always been to provide a secure place for our clients and our friends to have their most important needs handled with trust and confidence. Under this new management team, we look forward to strengthening that foundation and bringing enhanced value to the clients we serve."

"I am very excited to see this transition coming to fruition," said Jason Tripp, Chief Compliance Officer of Sensiba San Filippo Financial Advisers. "This metamorphosis will strengthen the existing practice by building upon an already sound foundation of quality and expertise. It is a great honor to be joining the SSFFA team, and I look forward to being a part of this extraordinary partnership."

About Sensiba San Filippo Financial Advisers

For over a decade, Sensiba San Filippo Financial Advisers LLC (SSFFA) has worked with individuals to develop comprehensive plans to achieve their financial and wealth management goals. SSFFA does not receive product commissions or referral fees, so clients can be confident that their advice is based solely on objective analysis, and the client's very best interests. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SSFFA is an affiliate of Sensiba San Filippo LLP. For more information, visit www.ssffa.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Cantero

Sensiba San Filippo LLP

925.271.8700

jcantero@ssfllp.com



