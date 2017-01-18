Niantic & The Pokémon Company International Partner with Project Everyone to Raise Awareness of the Global Goals for Sustainable Development at the World Economic Forum in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

During the World Economic Forum, 17 locations in Davos - one for each Global Goal - will be added to Pokémon GO as PokéStops and a Gym to remind attendees of the importance of the Global Goals

The Global Goals campaign and Project Everyone are partnering with Niantic, Inc., publisher and developer of Pokémon GO, and The Pokémon Company International to create special PokéStops and a Gym in Davos to drive awareness of the Global Goals amongst World Economic Forum attendees.

In September 2015, 193 world leaders agreed to 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development, which set out toendall forms ofpoverty, fightinequalitiesand tackleclimate change by 2030.

Critical to the success of Global Goals is ensuring they are well known around the Globe and that world leaders stick to the plan.

There will be three elements to the collaboration to promote the Global Goals and to ensure they remain top priority amongst Davos attendees:

17 all-new Pokémon GO PokéStops are being created, one for each of the 17 Global Goals. PokéStops are real world locations that you interact with by spinning its Photo Disc to get valuable in-game items added to your inventory. The Congress Centre will be turned into a Gym. Gymsare special points of interest where the three teams in the game (Team Mystic, Team Instinct or Team Valor) train and ultimately battle in order to capture the Gym. From Spring 2017, additional in-game content will become available to continue to promote the importance of The Global Goals campaign.

Richard Curtis, film maker, UN SDG Advocate and founder of Project Everyone said:

"I believe we can be the generation to see the fantastic ambitions of the Global Goals achieved. But in order to achieve this it will require awareness, multi-sector actions and unusualand lively partnerships. This partnershipwith Niantic & The Pokémon Company International with the massively popular game, Pokémon GO,is a great way ofmaking sure the Goals are front of mind with the Davos attendees, who are such an important constituency in delivering on the promise of the Goals. And it's excellent to be able to report back home on a partnership my sons all understand and are excited by - their generation is also so crucial to the achievement of the SDGs."

John Hanke, founder of Niantic, the publisher and developer of Pokémon GO said: "We've always wanted both Niantic and Pokémon GO to be a force for good in the world. We are extremely proud to partner with the Global Goals campaign to help remind people of how critically important the Goals are while hopefully keeping the world's leaders focused on delivering on them."

TsunekazuIshihara,president of ThePokémonCompany said: "With Pokémon GO, the world is our playground. And when the world is your playground, you want it to be as beautiful and safe as possible. That's why we're delighted to play a part in driving the awareness of the Global Goals."

DavidNabarro, Special Adviser to theUN Secretary Generalon Sustainable Development and Climate Change: "It's brilliant to see Pokémon GO joining the fight to achieve a sustainable world by 2030 and taking the

game to Davos. Business and finance are the change agents that will spur innovation, unleash investments and see the SDGs achieved."

David Jones, founder of You & Mr Jones said: "Our company's passion for social and environmental causes brought us into contact with the Project Everyone team. As an early investor in Niantic, it was a natural fit to bring them on board for this Pokémon GO activation during the World Economic Forum in Davos."

The full list of new locations in Davos is as follows:

1 Pokémon Global Goals gym:

Davos Kongress Center

Location: Kongresszentrum

Address: Kongresszentrum, Talstrasse 49a, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

17 Davos Pokéstops:

Goal 1 - No Poverty

Location: Davos Dorf, Train Station

Address: Davos Dorf, 7260 Davos, Switzerland

Goal 2 - Zero Hunger

Location: World Food Programme Tent (temporary location for Davos )

Address: Promenade 139, 7260 Davos, Switzerland

Goal 3 - Good Health and Well Being

Location: Schatzalp Hotel, Davos

Address: Schatzalp, CH-7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

Goal 4 - Quality Education

location: Ameron Hotel (Lobby)

Address: Scalettastrasse 22, 7270 Davos

Goal 5 - Gender Equality

Location: The Female Quotient

Address: Panorama Hotel, Promenade 80, 7260 Davos, Switzerland

Goal 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation

Location: Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédere

Address: Promenade 89, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

Goal 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy

Location: Davos Platz, Train Station

Address: Davos Platz, Train Station, 7270 Davos, Switzerland

Goal 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth

Location: Ice House (temporary structure)

Address: Promenade 83, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

Goal 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

Location: Cabanna Club

Address: Promenade 63, 7270 Davos, Switzerland

Goal 10 - Reduced Inequalities

Location: A day in the life of a refugee

Address: Hilton Garden Inn, Promenade 103, 7270 Davos, Switzerland

Goal 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities

Location: Official Shuttle Hub near Kongresszentrum Registration

Address: Kongresszentrum, Talstrasse 49a, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

Goal 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production

Location: Kaffeeklatsch

Address: Promenade 72, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

Goal 13 - Climate Action

Location: Access Tunnel (to the Kongresszentrum)

Address: Kongresszentrum, Talstrasse 49a, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

Goal 14 - Life Below Water

Location: Bridge on Landwasser stream

Address: Davos Platz, Brämabüelstrasse 7, 7270 Davos Platz

Goal 15 - Life on Land

Location: Dorfseeli Park

Address: Talstrasse, 7260 Davos, Switzerland

Goal16 - Peace Justice and Strong Institutions

Location: Kongress Hotel

Address: Promenade 94, 7270 Davos, Switzerland



Goal 17 - Partnerships for the Goals

Location: Hotel Seehof

Address: Promenade 159, 7260 Davos Dorf

For information about the Global Goals follow globalgoals @theglobalgoals and visit http://www.globalgoals.org. http://www.project-everyone.org

About the Global Goals Campaign

On September 25th 2015, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, 193 world leaders committed to a series of ambitious targets to achieve three extraordinary things in the next 15 years: end extreme poverty; fight inequality and injustice; fix climate change.

Project Everyone was founded by writer, director and campaigner Richard Curtis with the ambition to tell everyone in the world about these Global Goals so they stand the best chance of being achieved.

Project Everyone works with a huge range of partners across civil society, the UN system, business and the

creative industries in order to drive awareness of the Goals.

The project is currently supported by partners including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Fusion, GSMA, Pearson, SAWA, Unicef, and the World Food Programme.

In 2015, over 40% of the world's population were reached with news of the Goals through this activity. In 2016, Project Everyone was behind a remake of the Spice Girls' Wannabe video, to drive awareness of the gender equality issues within the goals. In 2017, launching at Davos, the campaign focus will be on creating a healthy, not hungry, world by 2030.

About Niantic Inc.

Niantic Inc. builds mobile real-world experiences that foster fun, exploration, discovery and social interaction. Originally incubated within Google, Niantic Inc., spun out in 2015, with investments from Google, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo. The company's immersive real-world mobile game Ingress has been downloaded more than 20 million times and is played in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Niantic Inc., also developed and published Pokémon GO, the real-world Pokémon game for iOS and Android mobile devices that was downloaded more than 500 million times in its first two months. For more information on Niantic, visit http://www.nianticlabs.com.

About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit http://www.pokemon.com.

AboutWorld Economic Forum and the Sustainable Development Goals

The World Economic Forum is supporting the Goals throughout the programme this year with branding and badging at official and community sessions throughout the conference. Highlights during the week including the Launch of the Business Commission report looking at actions the business community can take to advance the SDGs, SDG Advocates Forest Whitaker and Shakira receiving the Crystal Award during the Opening Session followed by an SDG focused Media Reception on Monday 16 Jan, The Global Goals HealthyNotHungry launch dinner on Tuesday 17 Jan, co-hosted by Project Everyone, World Food Programme and UNICEF, convening leading business leaders, campaigners, advocates and experts to focus on achieving Goals 2 and 3 by 2030. A screening of Harvey Weinstein Company's 'Lion' film screening hosted by UN Foundation and UNICEF to raise awareness of the Global Goals. The programme culminates with the new UN Secretary General's address on Thursday 19 Jan.

