INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Scale Computing today announced that its HC1150 hyper-converged appliance is among the finalists nominated for SearchStorage.com's 2016 Product of the Year award in the server-based storage category. The company previously won the competition earning the Gold designation in the Storage Systems: Disk and Hybrid Systems category for its HC4000.

Finalists were judged by a panel comprised of a cross-section of users, analysts, consultants and Storage magazine and SearchStorage.com editors. The products are rated according to their innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use, functionality, and value. Results will be published in the February issue of Storage magazine and online.

The HC1150 combines virtualization with servers and high-performance flash storage to provide a complete, highly available data center infrastructure solution at the lowest price possible. Offering the full line of features found in the HC2000 and HC4000 family clusters, the entry level HC1150 provides the most efficient use of system resources -- particularly RAM -- to manage storage and compute resources, allowing more resources for use in running additional virtual machines. Scale Computing's HC3 platform brings storage, servers, virtualization, and high availability together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 solutions lower out-of-pocket costs and radically simplify the infrastructure needed to keep applications optimized and running.

"While some vendors are beginning to look to the SMB/midmarket to supplement enterprise sales, we have long been entrenched with the small and medium businesses, school districts and municipalities to provide them with user-friendly technology with reasonable IT infrastructure costs to ensure that they can accomplish as much as larger organizations," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We have helped more than 2,000 customers with fully featured hyperconverged solutions that are as easy as plugging in a piece of machinery and managing a single server. Our latest HC1150 further fulfills that promise by combining virtualization with high-performance flash to provide the most complete, highly available HCI solution at the industry-best price."

