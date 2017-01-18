Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Chronic Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Chronic Heart Failure epidemiology, Chronic Heart Failure diagnosed patients, and Chronic Heart Failure treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Chronic Heart Failure derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Chronic Heart Failure, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Chronic Heart Failure market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Chronic Heart Failure prevalence, Chronic Heart Failure diagnosis rate, and Chronic Heart Failure treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Chronic Heart Failure Patient Flow

Chronic Heart Failure Prevalence

Chronic Heart Failure Diagnosed Patients

Chronic Heart Failure Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Chronic Heart Failure: Disease Definition

2. Chronic Heart Failure Patient Flow in Europe

3. Chronic Heart Failure Patient Flow in Germany

4. Chronic Heart Failure Patient Flow in France

5. Chronic Heart Failure Patient Flow in Spain

6. Chronic Heart Failure Patient Flow in Italy

7. Chronic Heart Failure Patient Flow in UK

