Global Contraceptive Sponges Market Growth of 2.36%, 2017-2021 with Mayer Laboratories & Tree of Life Pharma Leading the Way - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Contraceptive Sponges Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global contraceptive sponges market to grow at a CAGR of 2.36% during the period 2017-2021. Contraceptive sponges are an integral part of the female contraceptive market and hold a minor share in the market. and helps in preventing the sperm from entering the uterus.
Global Contraceptive Sponges Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through retail sales from retail outlets and online stores.
One trend in market is rise of public health campaigns and social marketing programs. In the last few years, there has been a rise in marketing programs and public health campaigns advocating for contraceptive usage and raising health awareness. These initiatives have decreased the risk of unintended pregnancies. An increase in the number of social network users worldwide is encouraging vendors and marketers to invest in social media marketing to increase sales and maximize profits.
According to the report, one driver in market is rise in importance of family planning. Voluntary family planning has been widely adopted worldwide through the efforts of the governments and social media. In the last few years, there has been a rise in the marketing programs and public health campaigns worldwide for the contraceptive usage and health awareness.
Organizations such as The European Society of Contraception and Reproductive Health, Asia Pacific Council on Contraception, International Planned Parenthood Federation are organizing programs to spread the awareness of contraceptive devices worldwide. More than half of all couples in the developed countries are using a method of contraception for healthy spacing, timing, and limiting of births to achieve their desired family size. However, in developing countries, there is a huge unmet need for contraception.
Key Vendors:
- Mayer Laboratories
- Tree of Life Pharma
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Innotech International
- Pirri Pharma
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Appendix
