Europe HIV Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis Report 2017: Prevalence, Diagnosis Rate and Treatment Rate 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe HIV Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into HIV epidemiology, HIV diagnosed patients, and HIV treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of HIV derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with HIV, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate HIV market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of HIV prevalence, HIV diagnosis rate, and HIV treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:



HIV Patient Flow

HIV Prevalence

HIV Diagnosed Patients

HIV Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. HIV: Disease Definition



2. HIV Patient Flow in Europe



3. HIV Patient Flow in Germany



4. HIV Patient Flow in France



5. HIV Patient Flow in Spain



6. HIV Patient Flow in Italy



7. HIV Patient Flow in UK



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pmrbcp/europe_hiv

