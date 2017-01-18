Europe Cancer Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Cancer Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Cancer Pain epidemiology, Cancer Pain diagnosed patients, and Cancer Pain treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Cancer Pain derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Cancer Pain, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Cancer Pain market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Cancer Pain prevalence, Cancer Pain diagnosis rate, and Cancer Pain treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:



Cancer Pain Patient Flow

Cancer Pain Prevalence

Cancer Pain Diagnosed Patients

Cancer Pain Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cancer Pain: Disease Definition



2. Cancer Pain Patient Flow in Europe



3. Cancer Pain Patient Flow in Germany



4. Cancer Pain Patient Flow in France



5. Cancer Pain Patient Flow in Spain



6. Cancer Pain Patient Flow in Italy



7. Cancer Pain Patient Flow in UK



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmch66/europe_cancer

