Polyfilm Market to Reach $167.57 billion by 2026 - Resin Type, End-use Industry & Region - Global Forecast & Analysis - Research and Markets

The global polyfilm market is projected to reach USD 167.57 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2026. Polyfilm are used in end-use industries such as packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, medical, and others, including tapes & labels and automotive. The rising demand from these end-use industries is expected to fuel the growth of the polyfilm market in near future.



In terms of end-use industry, the packaging and agriculture segment are expected to witness significant growth. The demand of polyfilms is increasing in packaging, due to rise in the use in food packaging and improving retail market. Furthermore, there has been an increasing use of greenhouse films for increased crop yield, which has led to the growth of the agriculture segment of the market.



The largest market, by resin type is LLDPE. LLDPE is a preferred resin type, due to its properties such as high mechanical strength, transparency, glossy appearance, improved sealing property, and low production cost. LLDPE also performs well when blended with other resins.



In terms of volume, Asia-Pacific is the largest market, as most of the leading polyfilm manufacturers are located in India. Factors such as rising demand from food industry, technological developments in agriculture, increasing manufacturing units of BoPET and BoPP films to cater to various end-use industries have led to the growth of the polyfilm market in Asia-Pacific. China is one of the major markets for polyfilms, as various companies have made significant investments to set up manufacturing units in the country. Changing lifestyle, increased health awareness, long shelf life of the film has led to the rise in the demand for polyfilms in the China. There is a high demand for bio-based polyfilms. These bio-based films are environment-friendly; the only disadvantage of these films is their high cost.



Stringent environmental regulations, low demand from Europe, and decreasing demand of magnetic and photographic films may restrain the growth of the market.

