WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco (CCJ) has fallen sharply during trading on Wednesday, plunging by 15.8 percent. Shares of Cameco are pulling back further off the eight-month closing high set last Friday.



The drop by Cameco comes after the company warned of weaker than expected full-year earnings due to a weak uranium market.



