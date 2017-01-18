Technavio analysts forecast the global small cell marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 19% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005556/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global small cell market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global small cell market for 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from small-cell equipment and devices in the residential and small office and home office (SOHO), enterprise, urban, and rural and remote.

The market size of the small cell industry is expected to grow to USD 10.65 billion by 2021. APAC is forecast to generate the maximum incremental growth for the market through the forecast period.

The rapid growth in APAC will be driven by the increasing requirements for high-speed data networks in most of the countries in the region. China and Japan are the major revenue contributors in this region, driven by an increase in green technologies by most medium and large-sized enterprises.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55893

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global small cell market:

Proliferation of small cell

Advances in mobile broadband technology

Growing demand for network capacity to access connected services

Proliferation of small cell

"Small cell technology has been a major advancement in mobile network development as it plays an important role in expanding the capacity of wireless networks. It provides flexibility and increases the service quality at an economical cost," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for M2M and connected devices research.

Small cells are witnessing such high rates of adoption due to their eco-friendly nature and their ability to reduce the number of cell towers required to get a better signal with less power. Integrated small cells and carrier Wi-Fi are expected to satisfy the projected eight-fold increase in smartphone traffic between 2015 and 2020.

Advances in mobile broadband technology

Mobile communication requirements like high-speed data, video, and voice are now mainly handled by mobile broadband technology and long-term evolution (LTE) technologies. LTE is now used in search and rescue operations and for cataloging crime scenes. Small cells provide a cost-effective way to meet the rising demand for mobile broadband services, mostly in large and complex indoor areas. Small cells provide a better, quicker user experience even from a low power, cost-effective location, thereby pushing for their increased adoption.

Growing demand for network capacity to access connected services

"Internet connectivity is an important access channel to support and enable communications over the large-scale Internet of things devices and provide seamless integration of the connected devices. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks has helped support these high-bandwidth requirements," says Abhishek.

The number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is increasing rapidly, and it is expected to hit 32.5 billion by 2020. Smart applications such as traffic management, vehicle diagnostics, and video surveillance require high-speed 4G and 5G networks for efficient functioning. These requirements will lead to a faster adoption of the small cell technology for a quick rollout of increased network capacity, thus driving market growth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Parking Market 2017-2021

Global Telecom IoT Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computing, enterprise application, and product lifecycle management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005556/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com