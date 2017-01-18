Mergers, Acquisitions and Infrastructure Optimization will Bolster Cloud Contact Centers in Latin America

Gradual replacement of legacy infrastructure with cloud contact center solutions will generate new growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Customer Contact team

SAO PAULO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Currency devaluations and stretched information technology (IT) budgets have led Latin American companies to respond by prioritizing cost containment and measures to improve productivity and operational efficiencies Meanwhile, key contact center companies in the market have made their move towards increasing their portfolio and adding cloud contact center solutions.

"On-premise system suppliers will strive to introduce cloud and hybrid-based options to keep pace in an increasingly competitive market," said Customer Contact Senior Industry Analyst Maiara Munhoz. "For instance, Genesys's purchase of Interactive Intelligence's cloud portfolio and enterprise communications components highlights portfolio expansion and provides the former a competitive edge over Avaya."

Latin American Contact Center Systems Market, Forecast to 2021,new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Customer Contact Growth Partnership Service program, examines the scope of business transformation across different industry verticals and analyzes how innovative solutions will take over the market. The subscription also explores growth opportunity areas such as social media tools, cloud solutions, omni-channel customer experience, automation via artificial intelligence and virtual agents/advisors.

Key regional insights include:

The Latin American contact center systems market attained $240.0 billion in revenues in 2015 and is expected to reach $275.5 billion in 2021.

in revenues in 2015 and is expected to reach in 2021. In 2015, Brazil represented almost 50% of the total contact center systems market.

represented almost 50% of the total contact center systems market. Chile , Peru and Colombia will experience higher growth rates over the forecast period.

and will experience higher growth rates over the forecast period. By 2021, cloud will comprise more than 30 per cent of the total Latin American contact center market.

"Omnichannel solutions must aim to provide proactive customer service that is 'informed' by real-time data and predict customer behavior in order to change offers and provide service in real time," noted Munhoz. "They must also incorporate other data sources for better clarity about the customer, provide real-time guidance capabilities for agents in complex customer support scenarios, and improve agent performance."

Latin American telcos are looking forward to augmenting efficiency and reduce costs. In this context, use of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology will see increasing adoption through a range of applications such as speech recognition, speech analytics, biometrics and robotic process automation.

