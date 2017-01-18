Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Gastric Cancer epidemiology, Gastric Cancer diagnosed patients, and Gastric Cancer treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Gastric Cancer derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Gastric Cancer, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Gastric Cancer market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Gastric Cancer prevalence, Gastric Cancer diagnosis rate, and Gastric Cancer treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Gastric Cancer Patient Flow

Gastric Cancer Prevalence

Gastric Cancer Diagnosed Patients

Gastric Cancer Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Gastric Cancer: Disease Definition

2. Gastric Cancer Patient Flow in Europe

3. Gastric Cancer Patient Flow in Germany

4. Gastric Cancer Patient Flow in France

5. Gastric Cancer Patient Flow in Spain

6. Gastric Cancer Patient Flow in Italy

7. Gastric Cancer Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/msb8q5/europe_gastric

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118006103/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Oncology Drugs