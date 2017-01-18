Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Urticaria Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Urticaria epidemiology, Urticaria diagnosed patients, and Urticaria treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Urticaria derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Urticaria, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Urticaria market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Urticaria prevalence, Urticaria diagnosis rate, and Urticaria treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Urticaria Patient Flow

Urticaria Prevalence

Urticaria Diagnosed Patients

Urticaria Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Urticaria: Disease Definition

2. Urticaria Patient Flow in Europe

3. Urticaria Patient Flow in Germany

4. Urticaria Patient Flow in France

5. Urticaria Patient Flow in Spain

6. Urticaria Patient Flow in Italy

7. Urticaria Patient Flow in UK

