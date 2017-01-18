

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially being hospitalized over the weekend, former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital.



A statement from spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush was admitted to the ICU to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.



'Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,' the statement said. 'President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.'



The statement said former First Lady Barbara Bush was also admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.



Bush, the oldest living former president, was taken to the hospital on Saturday after experiencing shortness of breath.



The former president had previously informed President-elect Donald Trump he would not be able to attend Friday's inauguration due to concerns about his health.



'My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under,' Bush said in a letter sent to Trump last week. 'So I guess we're stuck in Texas.'



'But we will be with you and the country in spirit,' he added. 'I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country.'



Bush is the father of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.



