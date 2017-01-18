

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump is well known for utilizing Twitter to attack political opponents and critics but claims he does not like using the social media platform.



In an interview broadcast on Wednesday morning's 'Fox & Friends,' Trump suggested he would stop using Twitter if the press were honest.



'Look, I don't like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing,' Trump said. 'But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract.'



'Now if the press were honest, which it's not, I would absolutely not use Twitter,' he added, 'I wouldn't have to.'



Trump recently took to Twitter to attack NBC News for a report suggesting companies are recycling old job creation plans to avoid being attacked by the incoming president on social media.



The president-elect also said he would continue to use Twitter after he is officially sworn in on Friday, although a majority of Americans think it is a bad idea.



A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that voters said 64 percent to 32 percent that Trump should close his personal Twitter account.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



