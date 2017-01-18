sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market 2016-2020 - Product, Indication, Technology & End Users - Genome Engineering & Gene Editing on the Rise - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global nucleic acid testing market to grow at a CAGR of 9.96% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors operating in the market.

One of latest trends in the market is next generation sequencing. Next generation sequencing (NGS) is the game changing trend in the IVD market due to its wide range of methods being readily available to the researchers. This sequencing method helps in answering any question about the genome, epitome and transcriptome of an organism. The process of sequencing has emerged as a technology boom for the clinical diagnosis field. It enables doctors and researchers in the detection of various infectious diseases such as Chlamydia trachomatis/Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection and pulmonary tuberculosis. Some of the most common NGS methods trending in the molecular diagnosis field are exome sequencing, total RNA and mRNA sequencing.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is genome engineering and gene editing on rise. Genome engineering is one of the new technologies in the IVD market, which is gaining quick acceptance and serve beneficial in transforming healthcare system. Genome sequencing in molecular diagnostics helps in the detection of most complex diseases such as cancer and HIV. The next generation sequencing is one of the lucrative investments for pharmaceutical companies. The market is witnessing higher investment in the genomics research, government funding for gene therapy and other related techniques. There is a rise in the demand for gene editing for the alteration of genetic framework of an organism. This helps in facilitating the removal of defective gene and infusing corrective one resuming the genetic framework of body.

Key vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Roche Molecular Systems
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Hologic
  • Qiagen

Other prominent vendors

  • Accriva Diagnostics
  • Acon Laboratories
  • Affymetrix
  • Ahram Biosystem
  • Asuragen
  • Biocartis
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Cepheid
  • DiagCor
  • EKF Diagnostics
  • Erba Diagnostics
  • Randox Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by indication

Part 08: Market segmentation by technology

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-users

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3xvgqd/global_nucleic

