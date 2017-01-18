Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wind Power in Belgium, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2016 Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" report to their offering.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Belgium (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Belgium wind power market.

A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2015 (unless specified) and forecast period 2015-2030.

Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

Detailed overview of the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2015 and key owners information of various regions.

Power market scenario in Belgium and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

An overview on Belgium renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2015.

Detailed overview of Belgium wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

Deal analysis of Belgium wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and wind power in particular.

Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Companies Mentioned

WindVision Belgium S.A.

RWE Innogy GmbH

Eneco Holding N.V.

Electrawinds NV

Electrabel S.A.

EDP Renovaveis, S.A.

EDF Luminus nv/sa

Ecopower cvba

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4dpv9/wind_power_in

