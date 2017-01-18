Agro Merchants Group Announces Organizational Changes





Strategic Realignment Positions Company for Next Stage of Growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Agro Merchants Group, a global leader in cold storage and logistics services, announced today that the CEO and co-founder Neal Rider is transitioning to the newly-created role of Executive Chairman. Carlos Rodriguez, also co-founder and currently President of Agro Merchants Europe, is concurrently being promoted to CEO. These changes are effective immediately and designed to better position the company for its next stage of growth.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458751/Agro_logo_Logo.jpg

Rider has led the company since its formation in February 2013. In less than four years, Agro has grown to become the fifth-largest provider of refrigerated warehousing and logistics services in the world, with operations in nine countries across four continents. This was accomplished through the successful execution of sixteen acquisitions and thirteen new builds and major expansion projects. In his new role, Rider will focus on developing Agro's relationships with customers, global logistics partners and the broader cold chain industry, leading Agro's plans to enter into new markets and regions and its overall capital strategy.

"These changes result from lengthy discussions with our Board and my desire to spend more time with Agro's customers and our many potential partners across the globe," said Rider. "Our rapid success as an organization is accompanied by a need to increase our focus on continuing this path of global growth, while simultaneously maintaining world-class service levels for our customers. Carlos and I started this company with a shared vision to build a network of businesses that deliver cold storage and logistics services on a global scale, and it is now only natural that he succeeds me as CEO for this next phase in Agro's evolution."

"It is a great honor for me to lead this organization," said Rodriguez. "Our team has accomplished an extraordinary amount in the past four years. We will continue to aggressively grow the business while also bringing more focus on integrating our existing network of cold stores, all with the goal of delivering the best solutions to our customers. I'm excited for the future and the opportunity to work more closely with our partners and teams around the world."

About Agro Merchants Group

Agro Merchants Group owns and operates 56 facilities in 9 countries across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific with more than 750,000 square meters of cold storage space. The company is focused on providing innovative cold chain solutions on a global basis by partnering with the highest quality family businesses and creating new, reliable, and integrated trade networks to help its customers grow. Agro invests in modern assets, industry-leading technologies, and value-added service offerings to ensure the highest quality supply chain management standards in the industry.

For additional information, please visit Agro's website at www.agromerchants.com.