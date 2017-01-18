Interpublic Group's Octagon Sports And Entertainment Network Names Rogers & Cowan CEO Mark Owens And COO Rich Davis To Run FRUKT Entertainment Group

Closer Alignment Between Two Premiere Agencies Will Bring More HolisticSolution to Brand Clients

New Collaborative Structure Coincides with Rogers & Cowan and FRUKT Relocation of Flagship US Offices to Century City/Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network announced today that it has aligned two of its premiere agencies that lead in entertainment experiential, consumer engagement and communications programs, Rogers & Cowan and FRUKT under the vertical leadership of Mark Owens, CEO and Rich Davis, COO respectively. The combined offering within the Interpublic Group's Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network brings an unprecedented level of influence and relevance to the Integrated Communications marketplace.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458854/Rogers_Cowan_Logo.jpg

Together, the two agency brands are home to more than 250 entertainment marketing experts around the world. The combined strengths of the two agencies creates a team of pop culture power brokers working on behalf of brands and talent to provide access to the music, touring, film, television, video gaming, technology, fashion, digital content and location-based entertainment sectors, all supported by best-in-class services informed by strong research and analytics. The added connectivity and currency of representing more than 150 A-list artists, athletes, influencers and musicians is unique in the holding company model.

"This is a culmination of a long-term vision to bring together and strengthen our collective pop culture brand and entertainment services," said Rick Dudley, Chairman and CEO of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network. "Our new offices in Los Angeles and London, refreshed branding and updated websites reflect our investment in the people and culture of both brands, and our confidence in Mark and Rich to take the group to new heights."

"Our goal for clients like Mastercard, Delta, Cisco and Hasbro will be to help navigate the complexity of the changing media and digital landscape, and our knowledge of red carpets, festivals, celebrities and our story telling expertise across content, digital and social media will drive engagement and results for our clients, said Mark Owens, CEO of the Rogers & Cowan and FRUKT agencies. "As seasoned, informed experts on all sides of a deal, we can help brands be great on any stage."

Rogers & Cowan, run by chairman Paul Bloch and co-president's Alan Nierob and Fran Curtis, is known for their public relations representation of hundreds of A-list talent, athletes, music acts, producers, directors and global box office personalities ranging from Denzel Washington, Kevin Costner, Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Riz Ahmad, John Boyega, Chris Pratt, will.i.am, Jerry Bruckheimer, Robert Zemeckis, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Juanes, David Beckham and Jimmie Johnson. Under the stewardship of reputation, publicity and marketing experts at Rogers & Cowan, its long-time and rising star clients alike have garnered hundreds of Oscar, Golden Globe, GRAMMY Awards and other kudos collectively.

Rogers & Cowan also manages red carpets and pop culture activations at the world's most recognized entertainment gatherings including The GRAMMYs, The Latin GRAMMYs, MusiCares Person of the Year Dinner, Emmy Awards, CMT Awards, Insomniac, Rock in Rio USA, ComplexCon, CinemaCon, Movies for Grownups, TEDx events, Zurich International Film Festival, Huading Awards, Cameraimage, Saudi Film Days, Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and amfAR Cinema Against AIDS.

On the brand side, FRUKT and Rogers & Cowan curate and activate pop culture partnerships and events for Fortune 500 entities including Cisco, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Hasbro, Marriott, Gibson Brands, Royal Caribbean, AARP Media Properties and Universal Studios. FRUKT is known for forging award-winning partnerships on behalf of brands including Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake with Mastercard, and Cisco with Live Nation.

The FRUKT management team, led by Dom Hodge, Chris Heath, and Jim Robinson, Co-Managing Directors in the UK and Shirley Richter Hughes, Managing Director in the US account for more than 80 years collectively developing compelling brand experiences, evolving product integration, negotiating influencer and talent deals, supervising creative strategy, planning and content development working across every entertainment discipline.

"We are excited to more closely align our creativity, strategic planning and passion for pop culture at FRUKT with the powerful access Rogers & Cowan has in the global content, film, television, video gaming, fashion, music, touring and talent arenas. Our clients, both current and future, will benefit from our collective strength and holistic approach to their business needs," said Dom Hodge.

For more information, please visit www.rogersandcowan.com and www.wearefrukt.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram via @FRUKT and @RogersandCowan.

About Rogers & Cowan

Rogers & Cowan is aleading entertainment PR and marketing communications agency creating relevance for our clients in the cultural conversation and connecting them to their audiences for greater levels of engagement. The agency works with a diverse roster of clients ranging from A-list celebrities to content creators to consumer lifestyle brands to construct traditional and social media campaigns that support brand initiatives. http://www.rogersandcowan.com/

About FRUKT

FRUKT help brands entertain consumers and become part of a dialogue in popular culture. It takes people's passion for music and entertainment to create, develop and deliver smart, strategic campaigns and partnerships that make a genuine, measurable difference to brands. FRUKT lives and breathes music, entertainment and culture. This passion inspires award-winning work for brands who believe that music and entertainment provides unrivalled potential to cut through to the heart of their audience's lives. FRUKT has offices in New York and Los Angeles, as well as the head office in London. They are part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, in the Interpublic Group. [NYSE:IPG]. www.wearefrukt.com, @FRUKT

About Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network

The Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, within the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), encompasses industry leaders Octagon, FRUKT, Rogers & Cowan and Milkmoney. This formidable family of agencies specializes in sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing and public relations for brands, athletes and celebrities.

Headshots and New Rogers & Cowan Logo Available Upon Request

CONTACT

Tracy Thompson

Rogers & Cowan

310.854.8117

tthompson@rogersandcowan.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/444026/FRUKT_Logo.jpg