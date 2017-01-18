MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Intertape Polymer Group® Inc. ("IPG®" or the "Company") (TSX: ITP), a leading supplier of packaging tapes and packaging machinery to the fulfillment market, announces the centennial celebration of two major brands: Better Packages® tape dispensers and Central® water-activated tape.

"These two brands have demonstrated a hundred years of sealing boxes securely and efficiently. Together, they unite in the twenty-first century with the ability to print and market an untold number of brands," explains James Apap Bologna, VP of Corporate Marketing for IPG. "This is a celebration of a promising future for both the Central and Better Packages brands in the electronic fulfillment industry."

The yearlong tribute will be marked by a number of events intended to showcase the legacy of these two IPG cornerstone brands. After a century of offering security and tamper resistance to the packaging world, these two brands have become an ideal carton closure solution for the rapidly growing electronic fulfillment industry.

According to Vertical Web Media, a leading source of information on electronic fulfillment industry, this important sector has shown compounded annual growth for the past several years in the United States.

Both Better Packages brand tape dispensers and Central brand water-activated tape have provided security and process efficiency since the evolution of the electronic fulfillment industry. "There is no coincidence here. These two iconic brands have enjoyed a symbiotic existence for a century and, with enthusiastic investment and vision from IPG, are poised to take on the next century," said Shawn Nelson, SVP of Sales and Marketing for IPG.

Consumer buying habits are changing. With the convenience of direct delivery, to the delight of customers worldwide, the electronic fulfillment market will continue to enjoy global growth. As the electronic fulfillment market expands, IPG will continue to support this growth with Better Packages brand Tape Dispensers and IPG's Central branded Water Activated Tape.

For more information regarding these IPG milestones, please visit www.itape.com or www.betterpackages.com and click on the circular centennial logo.

About Intertape Polymer Group® Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 2,200 employees with operations in 18 locations, including 12 manufacturing facilities in North America, one in Europe and one in India.

