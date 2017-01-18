MALVERN, PA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage facilities, announced today the tax allocations of its 2016 distributions for CubeSmart Common Shares of Beneficial Interest and for CubeSmart 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.

The 2016 distributions paid with respect to CubeSmart common stock (CUSIP #229663-109 and traded under ticker symbol CUBE) are as follows:

Unrecaptured Total Section Cash Total Ordinary Capital 1250 Liquidation Record Payable Distribution Dividend Gain (Box Gain(1) Distribution Date Date per Share (Box 1a) 2a) (Box 2b) (Box 8) 1/4/2016 1/15/2016 $ 0.21 $0.207192 $0.002808 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 4/1/2016 4/15/2016 $ 0.21 $0.207192 $0.002808 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 7/1/2016 7/15/2016 $ 0.21 $0.207192 $0.002808 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 10/3/2016 10/17/2016 $ 0.21 $0.207192 $0.002808 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 ----------- ------------------- ----------- ----------- $ 0.84 $0.828768 $0.011232 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000

(1) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.

The fourth quarter 2016 distribution made to holders of record as of January 3, 2017 for the common shares is considered a 2017 distribution for federal income tax purposes.

The 2016 distributions paid with respect to CubeSmart 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP #229663-208 and traded under ticker symbol CUBE PR A) are as follows:

Unrecaptured Total Section Cash Total Ordinary Capital 1250 Liquidation Record Payable Distribution Dividend Gain (Box Gain(1) Distribution Date Date per Share (Box 1a) 2a) (Box 2b) (Box 8) 1/4/2016 1/15/2016 $ 0.484375 $0.477899 $0.006476 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 4/1/2016 4/15/2016 $ 0.484375 $0.477899 $0.006476 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 7/1/2016 7/15/2016 $ 0.484375 $0.477899 $0.006476 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 10/3/2016 10/17/2016 $ 0.484375 $0.477899 $0.006476 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 11/2/2016 11/2/2016 $ 25.173740 $0.171417 $0.002323 $ 0.000000 $ 25.000000 ----------- --------- --------- ----------- ----------- $ 27.111240 $2.083013 $0.028227 $ 0.000000 $ 25.000000

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 800 self-storage facilities across the United States. According to the 2017 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage facilities in the U.S.

The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its Customers -- through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, secure, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit www.CubeSmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

CubeSmart

Charles Place

Director, Investor Relations

(610) 535-5700