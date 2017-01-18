Mike Cawsey Joins as Regional Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand

U.K.-headquartered Blue Prism, the robotic process automation software company delivering the world's most successful digital workforce, today announced the opening of a new Sydney office to meet the groundswell of demand in the region for the company's RPA software platform. Several of Blue Prism's strategic alliances are highly active in the market (see supporting quotes), driving the need for a stronger local presence. The company has also appointed Mike Cawsey as regional director of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

"The Sydney-based office enables our follow-the-sun support strategy, and also provides Blue Prism with a gateway to the Asia Pacific market, including China, Japan and Singapore where the market is really heating up," said Martin Flood, executive vice president, global sales, Blue Prism. "Mike Cawsey is a great addition to the sales leadership team, having led successful growth strategies for enterprise software companies across Asia Pacific."

As the commercial lead, Cawsey joins Blue Prism with more than 20 years' experience in leading global enterprise software and technology organizations in business process management, analytics and information management and governance. Previously, Mike served as senior vice president of Asia Pacific Active Navigation, a market-leading software vendor in information governance solutions. He's held senior roles with companies such as IDOX/McLaren Software, Metastorm, DICOM/KOFAX, TIBCO BPM, Staffware and Modus Media.

The new Sydney office will primarily provide sales support for partners, as well as customer support across Asia Pacific.

Supporting Quotes from Partners and Customers

Andy Gillard, Asia-Pacific digital operations leader, EY

Andy Gillard, Asia-Pacific digital operations leader, EY, said, "EY has teamed with Blue Prism on over 70 RPA projects in 20 countries globally, helping clients build a digital workforce alongside their employees to deliver enhanced customer experience, improve efficiency and reduce risk. In Australia and New Zealand, we have already teamed with Blue Prism on over 15 projects and their establishment of a physical presence in the region will increase the support available to organizations and service providers looking to deliver value from greater automation."

Shane O'Sullivan, RPA co-lead, PwC Australia

"The speed and cost benefits of Robotic Process Automation are a game changer for Australian businesses facing low-growth environments and declining benefits from traditional optimization strategies," said Shane O'Sullivan, RPA co-lead, PwC Australia. "Blue Prism's move into Sydney signals to the market the disruption that's to come from RPA, which will deliver the next wave of operational improvement and customer experience enablement."

Brandon Stafford, RPA co-lead, PwC Australia

"PwC's partnership with Blue Prism enables our clients' access to best-of-breed digital operations solutions. Organizations are already achieving productivity improvements faster and for much lower investments than following common approaches to system transformation," noted Brandon Stafford, RPA co-lead, PwC Australia. "We welcome Blue Prism to Australia and look forward to a continued close relationship."

Garry Green, managing director, Quanton

"We have built an excellent partnership with Blue Prism, the global leader in RPA. The company has an outstanding product that rapidly delivers tangible benefits to our customers. When that is married up with a local partner who understands New Zealand businesses and has locally based experts whose sole focus is automation, then the outcomes are outstanding," said Garry Green, Quanton's managing director. "We are really excited that Blue Prism is opening a new office in the region. It emphasises the importance of the Australian and New Zealand markets, and is a recognition of the great 'adoption mentality' that New Zealand businesses and organizations have for leveraging innovative technology."

Shayne Hunter, CIO, Capital Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa District Health Boards (DHBs)

"We had seen the benefits that Blue Prism RPA has delivered to the health sector in other parts of the world and were keen to adopt it in New Zealand," said Shayne Hunter, CIO for Capital Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa DHBs, and a Quanton customer. "By automating a high volume and repetitive task in the pilot, we have been able to demonstrate the value of RPA, showing how we can free up our skilled support staff to focus on more valuable patient-focused activity, and at the same time increasing accuracy and reducing error rates. Quanton automated the processes rapidly, partnered with our support team to ensure buy-in and acceptance of RPA and have been proactive and focused on helping us succeed."

Ian Crouch, managing partner, Reveal Group

"Reveal Group has been working with Blue Prism to provide RPA solutions that help organizations across industries automate a wide range of business processes for reduced costs, improved compliance and increased productivity," commented Ian Crouch, managing partner, Reveal Group. "This in turn gives the human workforce the ability to engage in more stimulating and strategic work an opportunity that is already revolutionizing customer service as we know it. With RPA, we know that it is not a matter of if, but when organizations will deploy it."

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism robotic process automation (RPA) software delivers the world's most successful digital workforce, which has executed over 1 billion transactions in our customers' datacenters. Blue Prism (AIM:PRSM) is trusted by a diverse range of highly successful organizations to operate in some of the most demanding administrative environments. Blue Prism's RPA software delivers a digital workforce for the enterprise to eliminate high-risk, manual, rules-based, repetitive tasks and execute business processes at scale to improve organizational efficiency and effectiveness whilst radically reducing operating costs. Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best of breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and proven RPA platform for the digital enterprise. Customers include BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, Nordea, ING, Westpac, Zurich, Aegon, Maersk, Siemens, IBM, Procter Gamble and Nokia. With offices in Manchester, London, Miami, Chicago, New York and San Francisco, Blue Prism is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market. For more information visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

