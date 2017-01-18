SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Stephanie Cadieux, Minister of Children and Family Development, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with community partners, will celebrate the construction and expansion of a farmland shelter for adults at risk of homelessness.

Date: January 19, 2017 Time: 1 p.m. Place: 17752 Colebrook Road Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 1C1

Contacts:

Sonia Fecteau

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

604-737-4029



Ally Skinner-Reynolds

BC Housing

604 456-8895



