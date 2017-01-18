sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

174,41 Euro		-4,227
-2,37 %
WKN: 865406 ISIN: US0905722072 Ticker-Symbol: BUWA 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC174,41-2,37 %