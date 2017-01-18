

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $15.76 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $13.82 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $15.76 Mln. vs. $13.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21



