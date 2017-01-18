LOUDON, TN--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 before the market opens. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The call will be hosted by Malibu's Chief Executive Officer, Jack Springer, and Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Wilson.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (855) 433-0928 or (484) 756-4263 and using Conference ID #55780136. Alternatively, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.malibuboats.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of twelve months following the release.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats, with the #1 market share position in the United States since 2010. The Company has two brands of performance sport boats -- Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Since inception in 1982, the Company has been a consistent innovator in the powerboat industry, designing products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating and water sports is a key aspect of their lifestyle.

