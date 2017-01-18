LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

Ten community projects in Southern Alberta will receive a total of over $4.8 million through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

These three programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada's vision for the 150th anniversary of Confederation is to empower communities throughout the country. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also leave a lasting legacy beyond 2017."

- Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister Canada responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are very grateful for the funding we have received from the federal government towards important renovations at our Yates Theatre. This support has helped fast track upgrades that will offer better accessibility, enhanced technology and a more comfortable and enjoyable theatre experience for both audiences and performers. These changes ensure the Yates can continue providing excellent entertainment and cultural experiences to residents and visitors for years to come."

- His Worship Chris Spearman, Mayor, City of Lethbridge

Stay Connected

Twitter: @WD_Canada, @canada150th, @MinisterISED, @CdnHeritage, @LethbridgeCity.

Hashtag: Canada150

Website: WD Homepage, Canada 150 Homepage, City of Lethbridge

Facebook: @canada150th

Instagram: @canada150

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Additional Links

- Western Economic Diversification Canada: Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Fund

- Canadian Heritage: Canada 150 Fund

- Backgrounder: The 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017

- Backgrounder: Government of Canada Announces Support for Community Infrastructure in Alberta

Backgrounder

Government of Canada Invests in Southern Alberta's Community Infrastructure

Announcement by Darshan Kang, MP (Calgary Skyview) on behalf of the Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the Hon. Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification Canada)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magrath Curling Club Renovate the curling Magrath, AB $32,527 club facility ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Medicine Hat Curling Replace the roof and Medicine Hat, AB $160,000 Club Ltd. HVAC system of the Medicine Hat Curling Club ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Bow Island Upgrade the swimming Bow Island, AB $109,300 pool ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Cardston Upgrade the swimming Cardston, AB $250,000 pool ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Granum Rehabilitate Granum, AB $100,000 recreational facility ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Nanton Rehabilitate Tom Nanton, AB $25,500 Hornecker Recreation Centre curling rink ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Pincher Enhance the Pincher Pincher Creek, AB $463,000 Creek Creek Multi-Purpose Facility through addition of spray park ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- University of Upgrade the Max Bell Lethbridge, AB $180,000 Lethbridge Regional Aquatic Centre at the University of Lethbridge ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Canada 150 Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Government of Canada established the Canada 150 Fund to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional, and national celebrations that will provide lasting legacies for future generations.

With a budget of $200 million, the Canada 150 Fund has allowed hundreds of organization to submit funding applications for activities that will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City of Lethbridge Saint-Laurent & Lethbridge, AB $79,000 Lethbridge: 50 ans D'amitie - 50 Years of Friendship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City of Lethbridge Genevieve E. Yates Lethbridge, AB $3,500,000 Theatre Renewal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $4,899,327

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

Contacts:

Carolina Calderon

Acting Regional Communications Manager, Alberta Region

Western Economic Diversification Canada

780-495-6892

carolina.calderon@canada.ca



Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



Tara Grindle

Communications Consultant

City of Lethbridge

Lethbridge, Alberta

403-320-3910

tara.grindle@lethbridge.ca



