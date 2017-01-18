

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $30.71 million, or $0.26 per share. This was down from $58.78 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $287.24 million. This was down from $291.51 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30.71 Mln. vs. $58.78 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -47.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $287.24 Mln vs. $291.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $280 - $285 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $1.165 - $1.180 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX