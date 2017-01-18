Ten Scholarship Places Available at £4,500 for the Full MBA Programme at the Global Business School Oxford (GBS Oxford)

OXFORD, England, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Business School Oxford (GBS Oxford) has announced that it will offer a number of scholarships and bursaries to successful applicants who are accepted for the next MBA intake, which begins 1st February. This unique MBA blended learning programme, which enables students from all over the world to pursue their studies while in employment and is accredited by London Metropolitan University, combines the very best of the Oxford tutorial system with the best of digital learning.

The Dean of GBS Oxford, Professor David Faulkner said, "we are deeply committed to bringing about change in the world through learning. Our mission is to ensure that an MBA is not simply limited to those who can afford both the normally stratospheric business school fees and the immense time commitment and impact that can have on careers. We believe that our MBA programme will enable a new generation of students to achieve their goals. Wearetherefore delighted to be able to say that through the generosity of benefactors we are offering a limited number of scholarships and bursaries to successful applicants for the February intake."

Ten scholarship places are available at £4,500 for the full year-long MBA. This is a once only offer to coincide with the launch of the new online MBA, delivered in partnership with London Metropolitan University. A limited further number of scholarships andbursaries are also being offered on merit.

The programme commences on 1st Feb, 2017; this offer closes at 1500 GMT Friday 27th Jan 2017.

Please contact mba@gbso.co.ukfor further details.

Fernanda Askin - Tel: +44 (0) 1865988372