

SLM Corp. (SLM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $67.44 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $84.63 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $67.44 Mln. vs. $84.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14



