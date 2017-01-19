The Electronic Warfare Market Worth US $19.6 Billion by 2026

PUNE, India, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2016 - 2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for electronic warfare, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The demand for electronic warfare systems is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain and the growing need for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in militaries globally. Modern warfare places a greater emphasis on information superiority and situational awareness, and this is expected to be a major factor driving spending in this sector. This theory is further supported by increasing investments by most major militaries across the world, which focus on acquiring electronic warfare systems for airborne, ground based and naval platforms.

The global electronic warfare market, valued at US$14.4 billion in 2016, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% over the forecast period, to reach US$19.6 billion by 2026 and cumulatively value US$184.1 billion. The market consists of three categories: electronic protection, electronic warfare support and electronic attack systems. The market is expected to be dominated by electronic protection systems, which will account for 50% of the market, followed by electronic warfare support and electronic attack systems with shares of 32% and 18% respectively. North America is forecast to dominate the sector with a share of 41%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, with shares of 27% and 21% respectively.

Companies Mentioned are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems Plc, Harris Corporation, The Raytheon Company, Elbit Systems Ltd and Cobham Plc.

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global electronic warfare market over the next ten years. Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different electronic warfare segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others. Identify the major channels that are driving the global electronic warfare market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global electronic warfare market.

