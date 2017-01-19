sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,28 Euro		-0,38
-2,59 %
WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,263
14,406
18.01.
14,373
14,443
18.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG14,28-2,59 %