TOKYO, Jan 19, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) will present how digital transformation strengthens telecom, enterprise and government operations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 27 to March 2, in Hall 3, stand #3M30.Mr. Takashi Niino, President and CEO of NEC Corporation, will also take part in a keynote session on "Connecting Industry and The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals" on Tuesday, February 28 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in Hall 4, Auditorium 1.At the NEC booth, the company's cutting-edge portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, "NEC the WISE," will be introduced, including a sophisticated range of "X-Tech" solutions that help to resolve challenges for urban living, security and enterprise operations.Moreover, NEC will demonstrate its advanced solutions for being a leader on the "Road to a Digital Service Provider," including "tailored 5G networking," mobile backhaul, traffic management solutions (TMS), smart RAN and software-defined networking (SDN) / network functions virtualization (NFV) that contribute to the growth of communications service providers.For more detail on NEC's participation in Mobile World Congress 2017,please visit http://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc/.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC Corporation