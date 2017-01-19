Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

SINGAPORE, Jan 19, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Asia Pacific, together with NEC Corporation, today announced that the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair 2017 will be held in Singapore on 19 January at the Marina Bay Sands, Level 4, Sands Expo and Convention Centre.This year's theme, "Co-creating Cities of Tomorrow", seeks to showcase NEC's most innovative and proven suite of "Solutions for Society" and cutting-edge technologies that are being used to transform cities and businesses in the areas of safety, security, efficiency and allowing people to live brighter lives.Featuring more than 25 interactive exhibits showcasing NEC's breakthrough innovative urban and business transformation solutions, the one-day event will feature a keynote speech by Mr. Kiren Kumar, who oversees the Infocomm and Media industry development efforts at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), as well as insights from thought leaders into the latest industry research, and how ICT solutions can help enhance safety and business transformation for cities and society.Other highlights include safer and smart cities technologies based on NEC's portfolio of artificial intelligence technologies, NEC the WISE(1) , such as NEC's world's No.1(2) face recognition and fingerprint technology, cyber security, smart energy, healthcare, transport; business transformation solutions such as enterprise cloud, IoT, smart workplace and collaboration, Software-Defined Networking technology, mixed reality for enterprises and much more.Mr. Kiren Kumar, Assistant Managing Director, EDB, said, "NEC is a longstanding partner of Singapore and has worked closely with the government on multiple fronts to test and scale their latest smart city technologies. We are therefore heartened to see that NEC is leveraging Singapore as a platform to showcase their latest technologies and facilitate partnerships between companies and innovators to address opportunities created by digitalisation. This bodes well for Singapore's efforts to become the Digital Capital of Asia.""NEC Asia Pacific is pleased to hold the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair for the second time in Singapore. Leveraging NEC's 'Solutions for Society' suite of cutting-edge technologies and solutions, we believe in forging strong partnerships with governments and enterprises to co-create impactful, innovative solutions that solve societal challenges and enhance lives. As a result, NEC aims to create a safer, brighter and more sustainable future for society and its communities," said Lim Kok Quee, Managing Director and Deputy CEO (ASEAN Sub-Region) of NEC Asia Pacific.(1) NEC announces new AI technology brand, "NEC the WISE"(2) NEC's Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Testing for Third Consecutive TimeNEC's Fingerprint Identification Technology Ranks First Again in NIST TestingAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.