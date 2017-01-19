sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,08 Euro		+0,205
+0,59 %
WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,139
35,28
18.01.
35,133
35,30
18.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35,08+0,59 %