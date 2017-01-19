

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massachusetts-based global financial services company State Street Corporation (STT) entered into a deferred prosecution agreement and agreed to pay a $32.3 million criminal penalty to resolve charges that it engaged in a scheme to defraud a number of the bank's clients by secretly applying commissions to billions of dollars of securities trades. State Street also agreed to offer an equal amount as a civil penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



According to State Street's admissions, bank employees conspired to add secret commissions to fixed income and equity trades performed for at least six clients of the bank's 'transition management' business, which helps institutional clients move their investments between and among asset managers or liquidate large investment portfolios. The commissions were charged on top of fees the clients had agreed to pay the bank, and despite written instructions to the bank's traders that generally reflected that the clients were not to be charged trading commissions.



State Street employees took steps to hide the commissions from the clients. State Street also misrepresented its performance to one of these clients in order to conceal a trading loss.



State Street entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in connection with a criminal information charging the company with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. Pursuant to its agreement with the department, State Street agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $32.3 million.



State Street also agreed to continue to cooperate with the department and with foreign authorities in any ongoing investigations and prosecutions relating to the conduct (including of individuals); to enhance its compliance program; and to retain an independent corporate compliance monitor for a period of three years.



