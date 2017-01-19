HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Artesyn Embedded Technologies today announced a collaboration with Hyukshin Engineering Co., Ltd, a leading rail integrator in South Korea, for the development of rail signaling solutions based on Artesyn's ControlSafe™ Platform. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for broad cooperation on the development of safety integrity level 4 (SIL4) commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) systems for train control and rail signaling.

Seunghyun Park, marketing director at Hyukshin Engineering, said: "The adoption of the SIL4 safety standard is a global trend in the rail industry. Throughout the 60 years of Hyukshin's history we have been dedicated to serving our end customers with highly safe and reliable solutions without compromise. Artesyn's ControlSafe Platform provides an application-ready, cost-effective solution that can help us substantially accelerate time-to-market for our next generation computer-based interlocking (CBI) systems. By adopting the platform as a safety computing engine, we do not have to start our development from scratch, and therefore we can focus on the differentiation and value that makes Hyukshin a leading player in the industry. More importantly, we can significantly reduce the costs and risks of the SIL4 system development and certification process, saving potentially millions of dollars and many years."

Linsey Miller, vice president of marketing for Artesyn Embedded Technologies, said: "Artesyn has been providing VME products for Hyukshin's rail signaling solutions for more than 15 years, so we have a solid foundation of mutual understanding and trust. This MOU strengthens our strategic relationship to develop and promote next generation rail safety solutions based on Artesyn ControlSafe technologies. We believe that, as Hyukshin strives to expand its business in both domestic and international markets, the company's leading market position and influence will help both companies gain market traction to capitalize on the fast-growing rail infrastructure market."

About the Artesyn ControlSafe Platform

Artesyn's ControlSafe Platform is designed to meet rail functional safety, reliability and availability requirements, which makes it ideal for deployment in safety application environments to protect investment in rail infrastructure.

The first two platforms in the family, ControlSafe Platform and ControlSafe Expansion Box Platform, have been both certified to SIL4 by TÜV SÜD, one of the most trusted certification bodies worldwide. A shared safety architecture makes it easy to transfer applications between the two and deploy as a common platform. This innovative data lock-step architecture and hardware-based voting mechanism that supports high performance modern processors, and is modular, scalable and designed to seamlessly accommodate additional I/O interfaces as well as new processor architectures that will be required throughout the product life cycle.

